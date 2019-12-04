Second annual Evansville Christmas Remembrance Tree Lighting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holidays can be a stressful time of year for those who lost a loved one.
Boone Funeral Home on Washington Avenue lit the second annual Evansville Christmas Remembrance Tree in loving memory of friends and family that are no longer with us.
Families brought homemade ornaments, and Boone Funeral Home provided ornaments to be personalized.
“It’s so special and it’s warm, cause you know you’re doing something special, and I would certainly encourage anyone who’s lost a loved one come out here and put an ornament on the tree, it’s beautiful," said Kristy Eubanks, who is remembering her husband Scott.
The tree will remain lit through December 31.
