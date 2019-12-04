Sale pending for Edgewater Grille in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Edgewater Grille in Newburgh could soon have a new owner.
Owner, Jackie Schen tells us a sale is pending.
Schen tells us she and her husband are ready to retire.
She wants the public to know the restaurant will stay open.
On the restaurant’s Facebook page they wrote, “I had the pleasure of meeting the prospective buyer yesterday, Nice Guy. His intent is to stay open WITHOUT any closure at this time.”
We will keep you updated on this story as we get more information.
