Reserve patrolman recovering from getting hit by car after Christmas parade

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A police officer is out of the hospital and back home after getting hit by a car in Cannelton.
It happened after the Christmas parade on Friday, November 30.
Police say Reserve Patrolman Daniel Bickford was helping with traffic control when a car hit him on State Road 66.
Police say the driver stayed on scene and cooperated.
Bickford posted to Facebook saying he has two pelvic fractures and is thankful for the community’s support.
