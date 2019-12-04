Porch pirates targeting online shoppers in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Along with the increase in online shopping during the holiday season, porch pirates are becoming a rampant problem.
Evansville Police say they started seeing issues with porch pirates back in mid November.
Over on Washington Avenue, the same home was hit by porch pirates twice in three days.
It happened on SE First Street as well.
Many people have cameras that help police catch these thieves when it happens, but it doesn’t always prevent it from happening.
During the incident on SE First, a suspect rang the doorbell, waited until nobody answered and then stole the box that was sitting on the porch.
“You’d think it would serve as a deterrent, some people may adjust how they are doing their business when they are coming up to the homes," said Sgt. Jason Cullum. "But just like we for years have asked and advocated for, if you have a home security system, if you have some type of signage that indicates that, you’re making your home a harder target than other homes.”
Sgt. Cullum says that they do believe they have identified the suspects involved in the Washington Street incidents.
They are still looking for the person who stole from the house on SE First.
