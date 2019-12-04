Parks Board votes to close Wesselman Par 3 Golf Course

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Board of Park Commissioners has voted to close the Wesselman Par 3 Golf Course.
At a Parks Board meeting in November, the board heard public input and explored possibilities for the future of the course.
Three suggested options, which came from a consultant included: keeping the golf course; closing it and repurposing it; find a private entity, such as a non-profit to maintain it as a golf course.
The board voted to go with that second option at their meeting on December 4.
Parks Dept. Executive Director Brian Holtz says the course will likely remain open for the remainder of the year as usual, until it is closed for the winter. At that point, the board will have to decide when it will officially shut down, and the future of the facility.
