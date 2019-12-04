One person reported hurt in Boonville fire

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was hurt after a fire in Boonville.
The fire happened at a mobile home on South Brown Chapel Road around 11 Tuesday night.
An official with the Boonville Fire Department tells us when crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming out of the house. Once they got inside, officials tell us a fire broke out.
It took crews about 25 minutes to put out those flames.
We’re told a man and a woman were inside the home but were able to get out. Fire crews say the man was reported to be hurt, but he left the scene before they got there.
An investigation is underway into how that fire started.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.