New townhomes coming to Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New townhomes will be popping up in Henderson next year.
An empty space off of Zion Road will soon house 33 new townhomes, called Eastbrook Townhomes.
The Henderson Planning Commission approved plans for the townhomes development. This is a private investment by Donna Li, Investment Properties.
The planning commission says the project has been in the works since 2017, so they are excited to see these plans start to take shape.
Brian Bishop, the Executive Director for the Henderson City County planning commission said, "The applicant sees that there’s a need in the market so she’s trying to fill that need in that there’s not enough housing for folks that are single or don’t want to own their home. I think we’ve seen some folks in Henderson that have gotten a little older and they want to downsize.”
The developer said the townhomes will be mostly two bedroom with a few that are three with attached garages.
You can plan to see this development come to life in the spring of 2021.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.