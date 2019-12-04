New restaurant going in former Bee Bops location in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -Downtown Owensboro is gettting a new restaurant called Don Mario.
The Mexican style spot will be located on West Second Street, taking over the former Bee Bops location.
The menu will feature authentic and fresh Mexican food.
Don Mario’s founder and manager, Oralis Raddila, has run El Mezcal Mexican Restaurant located just down Second Street for years,
She will be closing Mezcal in the next three to four weeks.
Radilla says she wants to start over in a new location with a new name.
Don Mario is expected to be open by mid January.
