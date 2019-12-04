New Crossroads IGA on the Lloyd Expressway is now open

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A brand new place to shop for gas and groceries in Evansville is now open.
The new Crossroads IGA location next to Harrison High School on the Lloyd Expressway held its grand opening Wednesday morning at 6.
As you pass by, you’ll see that there’s a gas station, and there aren’t many gas stations right off of the Lloyd on the east side.
The store itself offers fresh produce, meats, freshly prepared meals and even includes a Which Wich sandwich shop inside the store.
The project has been almost two years in the making. It was approved to be built in its location across from Harrison High School in January of last year.
