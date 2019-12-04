Motorcyclist hurt in crash with deer in White Co., Ill.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash with a deer in southern Illinois.
It happened just before one Tuesday afternoon on US 45 near Eldorado.
Illinois State Police says 40-year-old John McKay, of Carmi, Ill., was heading north on US 45 when a deer went onto the road. McKay wasn’t able to avoid the deer and the impact caused his motorcycle to overturn and throw him from the vehicle.
Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet.
McKay was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a hospital in Evansville. There’s no word on his condition.
