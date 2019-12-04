Millie the Dinosaur getting new home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Millie the Dinosaur will soon be installed in her new home!
Millie stood near the Children’s Museum for more than a decade but was removed earlier this year to make way for the construction of the I-U Medical School.
Wednesday, at a Board of Park Commissioners meeting, Millie was officially approved for installation at Mickey’s Kingdom playground by the Evansville riverfront.
Right now, Millie is still getting cleaned up, but she is expected to be installed at the park very soon.
