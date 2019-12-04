Henderson family has new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson family is moving into a new habitat home.
Crystal Butler and her two sons received the keys to their new Letcher Street home this afternoon.
Butler bought the home through habitat for humanity.
She is the Restore manager for Henderson Habitat, and has watched how the new homes have changed lives.
She’s thirilled that her hard work trying to get the home has paid off.
“Just seeing the other families, it was like, heart warming,” said Butler. “I’ve cried at every single one of them. Just seeing this happen for me and my kids, it’s very exciting.”
For the first time, Crystal’s sons Camden and Camarion will both have their own rooms.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.