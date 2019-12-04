Henderson Community College kicks off ‘Hanging of the Mittens’

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Students and faculty at Henderson Community College celebrated a Christmas tradition
The college kicked off its annual “Hanging of the Mittens” ceremony Wednesday morning.
A Christmas tree in the student center was decorated with various gloves, scarves, and hats that will sit on the tree through the holidays.
Then the items will be donated to various local charities to keep kids in need warm during the winter months.
This tradition started back in 2001.
Since then, they have donated more than five thousand winter items.
One former faculty member says it’s amazing to see the tradition carry on years after they have left.
“They kept it going, and it means a lot to not only me and the community, but to the people here at the college who have supported it, to know that they are helping those in need,” said former HCC music professor Heather McCormick.
This is the last year they will have the tree in the Student Center since it is being torn down.
Faculty members say they will move the event to a new facility next year.
