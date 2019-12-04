Gibson Co. Jail study shows they are over capacity, understaffed

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Not enough beds and not enough staff, those are two of the problem-areas the state found in its study of the Gibson County Jail.
“We have been cited by the Department of Correction that we are over capacity and understaffed,” said the Gibson County Commission President Steve Bottoms.
This coming after the State Department of Correction’s study showed there aren’t enough beds, toilets, nor showers for Gibson County Jail inmates.
“These conditions create an unsafe conditions for our employees and the inmates,” said Bottoms.
That being said, county leaders are using their Gibson County Jail Needs Assessment and Master Plan.
"Where the jail is at now, it's only a one-acre site there, and it's surrounded, and not many communities are building jails inside the city," said Bottoms.
County leaders say they’re looking to build a brand new jail somewhere on the outskirts of town.
County leaders tell us they’ve narrowed down the plans to two. The first option would have 200 beds with the option to expand. The second option would have 288 beds, all-included.
“There are, again, many counties that are having the same problems in Indiana for the same reasons,” said Bottoms.
The county says they haven’t chosen a property parcel, but they’re looking.
As for what’s next, county leaders say the next step will be starting the search for an architecture firm.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.