Evansville Libraries offering curb side service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can get your food to go and even your groceries to go, but now, you can also get your books to go at Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraries.
The To Go program started this week at three different EVPL locations.
All you have to do is drive up to one of the designated spots and call the number on the sign.
Let the employee know what book, movie or CD you are interested in, and they’ll bring that request right to your car door.
Library officials say this is especially beneficial for parents parents of small kids or for anyone with disabilities.
You can find the to go spots at EVPL Central, McCollough and Red Bank.
The service is available Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
