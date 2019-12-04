Eagles come up short at McKendree, 68-64

After a rough start of the contest by both team that saw USI leading, 12-10, the Eagles took control with a 19-4 run to post its largest lead of the opening half, 19 points, 33-14. Senior guard Joe Laravie, who had nine points during the run, capped off the run with long-range bomb, while USI shot a blistering 70 percent as a team during the run (7-10), 75 percent from beyond the arc (3-4).