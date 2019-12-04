Bright & Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Quiet and much needed dry weather through Thursday under sunny skies. Morning temps are hovering above freezing due to southerly winds. Sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temperatures sneak into the lower 50’s. Clear tonight as lows drop into the low to mid-30’s.
Additional tranquil weather Thursday under sunny skies. Less breezy through the day as high temps climb above normal in the lower 50’s. Clouds will thicken up Thursday night as lows drop into the upper 30′s.
Friday will bring decent chances for morning rain then skies dry out during the afternoon. Cooler high temps can be expected in the upper 40’s.
