Bosse to retire No. 2 jersey for Mekhi Lairy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday night, the Bosse Bulldogs will retire the No. 2 jersey in Mekhi Lairy’s honor.
Lairy was a Bosse legend who had an incredible basketball career with the Bulldogs.
He was the runner-up Mr. Basketball in his senior year. He accumulated 2,237 career points, finishing as the city’s all-time leading scorer.
He led Bosse to the Class 3A State Finals twice, was a 2018 Indiana All-Star and was the SIAC Male Athlete of the Year during the 2017-2018 school year.
In his freshman year with Miami, Lairy appeared in all 32 games with eight starts and was named to the MAC All-Freshman team, averaging six points a game.
Bosse play Terre Haute South on Friday, and the jersey retirement will take place during halftime.
