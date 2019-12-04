Bosse to retire No. 2 jersey for Mekhi Lairy

Mekhi Lairy. (Source: WFIE)
By Bethany Miller | December 3, 2019 at 9:38 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 9:38 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday night, the Bosse Bulldogs will retire the No. 2 jersey in Mekhi Lairy’s honor.

Lairy was a Bosse legend who had an incredible basketball career with the Bulldogs.

He was the runner-up Mr. Basketball in his senior year. He accumulated 2,237 career points, finishing as the city’s all-time leading scorer.

He led Bosse to the Class 3A State Finals twice, was a 2018 Indiana All-Star and was the SIAC Male Athlete of the Year during the 2017-2018 school year.

In his freshman year with Miami, Lairy appeared in all 32 games with eight starts and was named to the MAC All-Freshman team, averaging six points a game.

Bosse play Terre Haute South on Friday, and the jersey retirement will take place during halftime.

