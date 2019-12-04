Arrest made in shooting outside downtown Evansville church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they have made an arrest in a November 1 shooting.
Police say Khirrek Morris was arrested in an unrelated case on Novemeber 8, and how now facing charges connected to the shooting.
It happened on Canal Street outside of Memorial Baptist Church.
Police say a bullet hit a woman who happened to be driving by.
She was shot in the face, but police say her injuries were not life-threatening.
They say two other people, including a toddler, where in her SUV. They were not hurt.
According to an obituary, the funeral for Antonio Bushrod Jr. was going on at Memorial Baptist Church at the time.
He was shot to death the weekend before.
Morris is charged with criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and criminal mischief to a vehicle.
His charges in the unrelated case are child molesting.
He remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail for both cases.
