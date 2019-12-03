Welborn Baptist Foundation give $2.4M to faith based non-profits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Welborn Baptist Foundation awarded $2.4 million in grants Tuesday afternoon at the Evansville Country Club.
Checks for the grants were given to 19 local faith-based non-profits through the Foundation’s 2019 Christ-Centered Living grant cycle.
Money for the grants comes from an endowment that was created over 20 years ago after the sale of Welborn Baptist Hospital.
Organizers say this is an incredible way to give back to the religious community.
“These non-profits are on the front lines on advancing the cause of Christ and his church right here in our community," said Pat Creech, Welborn Baptist Foundation CEO. "It’s a blessing to be able to bless as we’ve been blessed.”
Organizations receiving these grants will use the money towards prison ministries, educational programs and a large variety of faith-related work.
