USI Men’s Basketball off to undefeated start

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Eagles are riding the momentum after last season’s Final Four finish.
So far through five games, Head Coach Rodney Watson and the USI men are undefeated.
While the Eagles have had a string of successful seasons in the past, this year’s team is doing so after losing the leading scorer in USI history and adding a plethora of new faces to the roster.
Overall, things seem to be clicking for the Eagles, right now they are beating opponents by an average of 28 points, and they don’t look to slow down, facing their first conference opponent Tuesday night.
“I really like our guys’ attitude and their personality, they really enjoy each other, practices have been enjoyable for them to play, they’ve been hard, they’ve been competitive and a little testy at times, but our guys really like one another and they like to compete," said Coach Watson. "Tomorrow is the first game of an 18-game tournament. It’s the GLVC Championship and it starts tomorrow night for everybody. You have to change your mindset from non-conference to conference play. Every game is important without question, but it’s a different understanding of the game and different level of importance.”
After being the Division II Head Coach of the Month, Rodney Watson and the Eagles pack up to head to McKendree.
USI opens conference play at 7:30 Tuesday night at the Harry Statham Sports Center.
