UE receives $1M gift to help nursing program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A $1 million gift is going to help the University of Evansville’s Nursing Program.
University officials announced the Nancy McFadin Mueller Chair in Nursing Fund on Monday.
It’s established, thanks to a gift from Doctor Edward Mueller, honoring his wife Nancy who is a 1970 graduate from UE.
Nancy traveled the world for more than 20 years in the Army helping treat patients.
She then joined her husband as a nurse at his urology practice in San Antonio and retired in 2008 after being a nurse for 38 years.
“She had such an impact on all of our patient’s lives," said Dr. Mueller. "She always placed patients first, and patients knew that. They sensed that. And they knew how much they mean to her, and to see that they did well.”
The fund will support UE’s nursing school with a stipend for an endowed chairman.
It will also fund programming for educational experiences for nursing students.
