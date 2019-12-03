Mark Siegel named to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020

He set numerous records at Pike High School in Indianapolis. A 1976 and 1977 honorable mention all-state player and 1st team academic all-state selection, he earned 1st team all-Marion County honors twice and 1st team all-conference honors twice, averaging nearly 14 points per game as a junior and 19.5 points his senior season. Along the way he set six school records including 13 assists in one game, 180 assists in one season and 271 career assists, along with 11 steals in one game, 103 steals in one season and 184 career steals.