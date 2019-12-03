Henderson man accused of taking $20K from victim’s home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is facing a theft charge after police say he stole thousands of dollars in cash.
The victim says 26-year-old Justin Boswell did yard work for him between May and October. He says he later discovered $20,000 in cash was missing from his home.
Detectives say witnesses told them they saw Boswell with large amounts of money several times. They say he claimed to have a large inheritance.
Police say they looked over bank records, and found Boswell opened several accounts while working for the victim.
They say he placed more than $7,000 into the accounts and made a down payment on a woman’s car.
Police say Boswell is in jail in Louisville, where he faces other charges.
