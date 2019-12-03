DCS worker facing charges after giving child back to mother who was convicted of neglect

MADISON CO., Ind. (WTHR and WFIE) - A Department of Child Services Case Worker is facing charges in connection to the abuse of a four-year-old boy.
It’s after the prosecutor says he returned the child to his mother, a woman who has been convicted of child neglect before.
The case comes out of Madison County, but the prosecutor hopes it serves as a warning to caseworkers statewide.
A grand jury indicted Spencer Day Osborn on Monday on four felony charges of neglect, finding he should have never returned the child in foster care back to his mother.
Prosecutor Rodney Cummings says the mother, Kathryn Hill, has been convicted of neglecting another child in a different case. Cummings says when Osborn returned the boy to Hill, he suffered extreme abuse, ending up in the hospital in September.
“Sometimes all you do is put these children who cannot defend themselves right back into the hands of the people who are preying on them," said Cummings.
There is a warrant out for Osborne’s arrest.
Hill was arrested in September and is facing charges for neglect of a dependent.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.