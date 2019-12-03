Daviess Co. teachers to be grand marshals of inauguration parade

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor-Elect Andy Beshear will be sworn in next week. His inauguration parade is set for Tuesday, December 10.
The theme for the parade is “Team Kentucky," and Beshear says he wants public educators to be shown appreciation for their hard work. That’s why teachers from across the Commonwealth will be the grand marshals of next Tuesday’s parade in Frankfort.
The Daviess County Public School district will be sending five teachers from different schools.
Laura Murphy is an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Daviess County Middle School. She says she’s excited to connect with teachers from all over Kentucky.
“It was such an honor to receive that invitation," said Murphy. “Sometimes I think that teachers are seen in a bad light. But we really care about our kids, and we’re there because we’re excited to see education keep growing in our state."
The inaugural parade will be Tuesday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. It will start at the Old Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.