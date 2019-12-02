Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds and scattered snow early as low temps drop to near freezing. Northwest winds gusting to 20-25 will drop wind chills into the high teens early. Cloudy this afternoon, windy, and cold with scattered drizzle as high temps drop into the mid to upper 30’s. Tonight, clearing skies with frost developing as low temps drop into the mid to upper 20’s.
Tuesday will finally bring some sunshine as high temps climb into the mid-40’s.Wednesday and Thursday will feature tranquil December weather under mostly sunny skies. High temps will climb into the upper 40’s.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.