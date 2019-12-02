Watson named Division II Bulletin Coach of the Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Head Coach Rodney Watson was named the Division II Bulletin Coach of the Month for November after becoming the Screaming Eagles all-time winningest head coach and leading the squad to a 5-0 record. The Coach of the Month award is the third of Watson’s career at USI, also earning the honor in January of 2010 and 2016.
Watson became USI’s all-time leader in victories on the Eagles’ third win of the season, defeating Kentucky Wesleyan College, 82-63, in the programs opening game in the new Screaming Eagles Arena. He surpassed former USI Head Coach Bruce Pearl (231 wins, 1992-2001) and reached 234 victory with the 5-0 start of the season.
Watson and the 10th-ranked Eagles tip-off the 2019-20 Great Lakes Valley Conference schedule Tuesday when they visit McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois. Start time is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
