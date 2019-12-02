Washington Nationals pitcher, Central grad Aaron Barrett hosts 1st annual pitching skills camp

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On the diamond, it’s been quite a year for Aaron Barrett. Four years ago, Barrett suffered a broken humerus near his right elbow and there was a chance he would never pitch again.
After surgery and years of rehab, he made an emotional return to the mound this summer. He then helped lead the Washington Nationals to the World Series Championship.
On Sunday, Barrett, the Central High School grad, was back in Evansville, hosting his first annual pitching skills camp.
Kids of all ages showed up to learn proper pitching mechanics and find out what it takes to realize their dreams of playing baseball at the highest level.
“Mostly focused on, you know, couple basic grips to get started and then we’re doing a lot of fundamental throwing drills throws, just being able to throw the baseball correctly," said Barrett. "Obviously, with any past arm injuries, being able to teach them that, you know, you only have one arm you gotta take care of it. So being able to throw the baseball the correct way and getting into some of the pitching mechanics of how to pitch the baseball.”
“What a remarkable story Aaron Barrett is," said UE Baseball Coach Wes Carroll. "He’s persevered and shows a significant amount of character throughout his entire time as a baseball player. And to go through the injuries that he’s had to overcome and for him really and climb back up that ladder and hear his name called to the big leagues is a truly inspiring, special story.”
Barrett put on the entire camp for free. He did get $2,500 in donations, and he’s going to give that money to Mattingly Charities.
