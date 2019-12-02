Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff warns about porch pirates on Cyber Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As millions of online shoppers take advantage of Cyber Monday’s deals, you may want to think twice about where your packages are being sent.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff is warning about porch pirates. He says they’ve already seen a few cases this year.
A porch pirate is a term to describe someone who snatches packages from the front doors of homes. They are known for following UPS and FedEx trucks around and then grabbing the delivered packages.
“This also goes for people who are shopping at the mall," said Sheriff Dave Wedding. "You’re coming out with big carts full of toys and other items, and you’re throwing them in your vehicle. That’s a pretty nice opportunity for a thief as well.”
To prevent your package from being taken, law enforcement suggests bringing packages inside right away, signing up for text delivery notifications through your online retailer, asking a neighbor to bring your packages inside if you’re not home, install a surveillance camera and join a neighborhood watch social media group such as Nextdoor.
The sheriff says if you see any suspicious behavior at your neighbor’s house to report it.
