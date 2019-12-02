Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff: No one had gun on USI campus, no active threat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are giving an all-clear after someone was reported to be possibly armed on USI’s campus.
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Dave Wedding tells us that no one had a gun on campus, and there was not an active threat.
USI students and staff received a Rave alert around 5:30 p.m. to stay inside.
Just minutes later, another alert was sent out saying the situation was over and a person was in custody.
The sheriff says that person is no longer in custody.
Again, the sheriff says there is not a threat on campus.
