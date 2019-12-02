Showplace Cinemas South for sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showplace Cinemas South in Evansville is up for sale and listed for under $1 million.
It’s on Hebron Avenue near South Green River Road.
The owners say it’s been on the market for a while now. He says they are still operating there, but business has been dwindling at that location.
“When we first did it, it did pretty well, but over the years it’s declined," said Mick Stieler, president of North Park Cinemas Inc. "Really the only movies that do well are family movies, if we bring in anything but, it just doesn’t do anything.”
Stieler tells us there has been some interest from churches and possibly a nightclub.
