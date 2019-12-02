Sharon Elementary surprises ‘Elementary School Principal of the Year’

“It’s not about being an A School," she continued. "It’s not about being a 4-star school, it’s not about being principal of the year, that it’s just about your kids and your staff being successful and so some of those things do indicate that they’re successful but really I just want them to be contributing members of society. To have a positive impact, so when they leave Sharon Elementary doing those things, to me that’s so much more important than a letter grade or an award.”