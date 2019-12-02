2019 Santa Postmark now available at Santa Claus Post Office

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Santa Claus Post Office is now offering its annual Christmas Postmark.
Each year, a local high school student designs the special picture. This year’s artist is Morgan Vaal.
There’s no charge for the postmarking, however, there is a limit of 50.
They are available until December 24.
The town of Santa Claus is also hosting several other events to get you in the Christmas spirit.
To see all the events they are hosting, you can head over to Santa Claus, Indiana’s website.
