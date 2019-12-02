One arrested after officer hears shots being fired in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was arrested after an officer heard shots in Evansville.
According to police, an officer was driving in the area of Riverside and Shadewood Sunday night when they heard several shots. That officer then noticed a car driving away quickly.
As he tried to pull the car over, a passenger got out and took off.
That passenger was able to get away, but the driver of the car was later arrested after officials say they found a bullet and marijuana inside the vehicle.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information should call the Evansville Police Dept. or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
