Men’s Basketball signs Johnathan DeJurnett

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Johnathan DeJurnett – a 6-7 forward from Memphis, Tenn. – has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the University of Evansville men’s basketball team next season. DeJurnett will be a freshman for the Purple Aces.
“Johnathan DeJurnett is a special player. He has a relentless motor and plays above the rim,” UE head coach Walter McCarty said. “His desire to be the best that he can is present on the court and in the classroom. He will be a terrific student-athlete at the University of Evansville.”
DeJurnett is set to embark on his senior season at Lausanne Collegiate High School in Memphis. He has been a starter in each of his previous high school seasons and is on the cusp of reaching 1,500 points in his career. In his junior campaign in 2018-19, DeJurnett averaged 15 points and 9 rebounds.
Lausanne has a storied history of sending players to the top level. Current NBA players who attended the school include Marc Gasol, Cameron Payne and Skal Labissiere.
