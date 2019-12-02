Memorial holds pep rally Sun. to celebration State Championship

“It was like Larry Mattingly 2.0 today. He was pretty jacked up. He does a great job representing Memorial High School, expectations we have, and he had a lot of juice today," said Coach John Hurley. “It’s pretty cool, it’s exciting, I mean it’s hard to put into words, you know, in 24 years I’ve been coaching Memorial High School and in the 26 that I’ve been coaching, we’ve had two times to win the last game of the year. It’s pretty special.”