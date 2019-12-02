Memorial holds pep rally Sun. to celebration State Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial football team rolled onto campus Sunday, hoisting their second State Championship trophy in three years.
Memorial defeated East Noble on Saturday 21-3 to win the Class 4A State Championship, and on Sunday the team received a well-deserved hero’s welcome back at school.
The Tigers faithful once again turned out in full force to celebrate their incredible accomplishment as a former Head Coach Larry Mattingly led a pep rally inside Memorial’s auditorium.
“It was like Larry Mattingly 2.0 today. He was pretty jacked up. He does a great job representing Memorial High School, expectations we have, and he had a lot of juice today," said Coach John Hurley. “It’s pretty cool, it’s exciting, I mean it’s hard to put into words, you know, in 24 years I’ve been coaching Memorial High School and in the 26 that I’ve been coaching, we’ve had two times to win the last game of the year. It’s pretty special.”
“It’s amazing, I mean the Memorial community is amazing, I mean they travel well, and they follow us everywhere in every sport no matter what, no matter win or lose they’re behind us and it’s amazing," said Colton Pence, a Memorial junior.
Memorial will continue its celebration on Monday at school with another pep assembly.
