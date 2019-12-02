Man, 2-year-old girl hurt in Hopkins Co. crash

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were hurt in a crash in Hopkins County over the weekend.
State police say they responded to a crash Saturday evening, just after 6, on I-69 near the 110-mile marker.
Troopers say 29-year-old Zackary Green, 29, Central City, Ky., was driving on I-69 when his vehicle had mechanical issues. As Green was trying to get off the road, his vehicle was hit from behind by a semi, driven by Martin Chappell, 56, of Lebanon, Mo.
Green was taken to Midtown Deaconess Hospital and a two-year-old girl passenger was taken to Norton’s Children’s Hospital. There’s no word on their conditions.
Chappell was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville where he was treated and released.
The investigation is ongoing.
