KSP investigating fatal shooting in Muhlenberg Co.

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police responded to a reported shooting around 5:22 Sunday evening.
They say that shooting happened around the 3000 block of State Route 176 in Muhlenberg County.
KSP says a preliminary investigation showed that 70-year-old George Cundiff was in an altercation with his son, 42-year-old Christopher Cundiff.
KSP says that during the altercation, George shot his son. A press release states that Christopher Cundiff was taken to the hospital where he died due to his wounds.
George Cundiff was arrested and is being charged with murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
