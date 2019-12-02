Employee at southern Indiana prison accused of trafficking with an inmate

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An employee at the Branchville Correctional Facility in Perry County has been arrested.
According to a press release from the Indiana Dept. of Correction, 24-year-old Marrisa Swimm, a custody officer at the prison, is facing charges of official misconduct and trafficking with an inmate.
Officials say the investigation began in August and Swimm was arrested Monday morning.
Swimm started working as a custody officer with the Indiana Department of Correction in October 2018. She has been placed on suspension without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.