City Council to discuss e-scooters at Mon. night’s meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In fall, electric scooters began popping up in various locations around downtown Evansville. Since then, city leaders have been working on an ordinance to make sure they’re properly regulated.
City council members are expected to discuss those parameters in their meeting on Monday night.
E-scooters have been a big trend in bigger cities, and now Evansville is no exception.
It was back in October when we first started to see scooters around downtown.
Growth alliance leaders say younger people are pushing for more connectivity and this is one way to attract those age groups.
However, there’s been some concern such as safety and people leaving them around inconvenient spots.
Now, it’s up to the city council to control the boundaries.
14 News will be in the meeting that’s set to start at 5:30 p.m. and will bring you new information on 14 News at 10.
