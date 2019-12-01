Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Colder today after record rainfall Saturday that prompted flooding with nearly 3-inches of rain. In the wake of the cold front, afternoon temps dropped into the upper 30’s/lower 40’s with additional spotty rain. A strong storm system to the north will keep winds gusting winds 20 to 30 miles an hour tonight along with decent chances for rain and snow. Roadways should be fine since air and ground temps will hover above freezing.