Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Colder today after record rainfall Saturday that prompted flooding with nearly 3-inches of rain. In the wake of the cold front, afternoon temps dropped into the upper 30’s/lower 40’s with additional spotty rain. A strong storm system to the north will keep winds gusting winds 20 to 30 miles an hour tonight along with decent chances for rain and snow. Roadways should be fine since air and ground temps will hover above freezing.
Monday will be cloudy, windy, and cold with scattered drizzle as high temps drop into the mid to upper 30’s. Clearing tomorrow night with frost developing late as low temps drop into the mid to upper 20’s. Tuesday will finally bring some sunshine as high temps climb into the mid-40’s.
Wednesday and Thursday will feature tranquil December weather under mostly sunny skies. High temps will climb into the upper 40’s.
