Juvenile charged after shots fired into house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after they say rounds were fired into a home Saturday afternoon.
The police report shows it happened in the 2300 block of Sunburst Blvd. around 2:15 p.m.
The home had two bullet holes, but no one was hurt.
The report shows shortly after the shots were fired, there was a tip that one of the suspects ran into one of the Woodland Park Apartments on Sunburst.
Officers say the woman who lives in that apartment refused to answer the door.
They say once they got inside, they found the juvenile suspect and obtained a search warrant.
The police report shows the juvenile was arrested and is facing charges of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.
