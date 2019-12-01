Henderson Police Officer’s cruiser hit by bus

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson Police Officer is recovering after his cruiser was involved in a crash.
Deputies say it happened at Highway 41 and Watson Lane shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.
They say the driver of a Grey Hound Bus ran a red light and crashed into the cruiser driven by Officer Cameron Shelton.
The crash caused the cruiser to spin.
The 25-year-old officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Deputies say 26 people were on board the bus, and none of them were hurt.
