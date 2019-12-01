Deputies: Man, twice legal alcohol limit, tries to drive around high water with child in van

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of driving drunk with a child in his van.
Vanderburgh County Deputies say they were blocking the area of Mesker Park Drive and Folz Road late Saturday night because of high water in the road.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., they say Joshua Bowen tried to drive his van around the law enforcement officers and through the high water.
Deputies say there were several open containers of alcohol inside the van, as well as a child.
A family member was called to take the child from the scene.
Deputies say Bowen admitted to drinking about six beers and three glasses of homemade wine.
They say he failed several field sobriety tests and showed a BAC of .161 on a certified breath test.
His charges include OMVWI with child under 18 in car, OMVWI with BAC of .15% or more, and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Bowen was released on bond around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
