Crash on State Road 65 leaves two hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Saturday around 2:46 p.m. that sent two people to the hospital.
It happened on State Road 65 near Plainview Drive. Authorities say a vehicle traveling north on State Road 65 crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and collided head-on into another vehicle.
According to a press release, the driver who crossed the centerline was trapped inside the vehicle with “multiple obvious fractures.”
Authorities say both drivers were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention, but the extent of those injuries are undetermined at this time.
The sheriff’s office says they don’t suspect drugs or alcohol to have played a role in the crash.
However, the crash will remain under investigation until they receive the toxicology results.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.