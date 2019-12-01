Boil advisory issued for City of Petersburg, Pike Gibson Water customers

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Petersburg has issued a boil order after experiencing a water leak Sunday morning, according to the Petersburg Water Department.
They say they have restored water to the community, but will still be under a boil advisory until further notice.
According to Pike Gibson Water Inc., they will also be under a boil advisory due to the order being issued by the City of Petersburg.
They are asking customers to boil for at least three minutes before consuming.
The City of Petersburgh is also asking customers to continue to conserve water for the next 48 hours to let the system regain capacity.
Meanwhile, Pike Gibson Water Inc. says you can consume as normal.
