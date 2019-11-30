Stream Live: Memorial vs East Noble for 4A State Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Tigers look to capture another State Championship on Saturday when they play East Noble.
Starting at 2:30 p.m., you can stream the game live in the video player above or by clicking the link below.
14 Sports’ Aaron Hancock is on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium and will be tweeting updates throughout the 4A State Championship.
After the game, be sure to watch 14 News at 6 p.m. for highlights and reactions from players and coaches.
