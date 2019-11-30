Rain moving out, cold & breezy weather moving in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few scattered showers remain possible this evening, but it looks like the heavy rain and flooding threat is behind us. Any rain we do see tonight will taper off by around midnight as the cold front responsible for this rain pushes off to the east.
Technically, our high temperature for Sunday will probably occur at midnight tonight with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. As cooler air filters in behind this cold front, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s by Sunday morning and will likely hold steady there for most of the day.
It will also be rather breezy on the backside of this cold front with sustained winds out of the west-southwest at around 12 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 32 mph on Sunday. Those windy conditions will make our temperatures in the low to mid 40s feel more like the mid 30s.
The clouds will begin to clear overnight, and we may briefly get some sunshine Sunday morning. However, some moisture will wrap around from the northwest on the backside of this system, and clouds will spread southward across the Tri-State by about midday, and Sunday afternoon will be mostly cloudy.
In addition to the clouds, some scattered showers are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. As temperatures drop into the 30s Sunday night, some of that rain could change over to light wintry mix or snow. Minor snow accumulation is possible but unlikely.
Monday looks dry but mostly cloudy and cold. Morning lows will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the mid 20s, and afternoon highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s with wind chills in the mid 30s.
Sunshine and warmer weather return for the middle of the week with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Our next chance for rain arrives Friday.
