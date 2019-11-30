Police: Reserve patrolman hit by vehicle after town’s Christmas parade

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a reserve patrolman is now in stable condition after he was hit by a vehicle on Friday.
According to a Facebook post from the Cannelton Police Department, shortly after the town’s Christmas parade around 6:30 p.m., Reserve Patrolman Daniel Bickford was walking across the road when he was hit by a vehicle driving on SR-66.
The post says the impact from the hit sent Bickford into the air, landing him on the sidewalk. Police say Bickford was alert throughout the incident.
Bickford was taken to Owensboro Regional Hospital and is in stable condition, the post says.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle that hit Bickford stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.